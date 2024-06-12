‘The Logo’ Jerry West Dead At 86

The man behind the NBA logo, who we all know as Jerry West, died today at the age of 86. He started his career with the Lakers in 1960 in Minneapolis, shortly before the team relocated to LA. During his 14-year career playing for the Lakers at guard, he was a 14-time NBA All-Star, leading the franchise to 9 NBA Finals. West went on to coache the Lakers for three seasons, before becoming a scout and then joining the front office. Under his leadership, the team added the superstar talents of Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant.