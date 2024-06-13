Antony Starr and Chace Crawford Talk “The Boys” Season 4

"The Boys" returns to Amazon Prime Video for season 4 with all their clashes and redemption in tow. I spent some time with Antony Starr aka John Gillman aka Homelander and Chace Crawford aka Kevin Moskowitz aka The Deep to talk about how their character arcs evolved this season. "The Boys" season 4 is now out on Amazon Prime Video. Check out our interview below. For our uncut interviews with the cast of "The Boys," click here. https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2024/06/THE-BOYS-ANTONY-STARR-CHACE-CRAWFORD-INTERVIEW.mp4