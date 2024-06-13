Riverside County Sheriff’s Department new safety initiative makes safer rides for local cyclists

It’s early morning on El Paseo in Palm Desert and bicyclists are riding the road. Despite clearly marked bright green bike lane signs painted on the street, cyclists say they’re still on alert for dangerous drivers. "You just have to be aware and be vigilant and be aware of what’s around you, behind you, besides you and that not everybody is paying attention in ways you with they would," said a local cyclist. Now local law-enforcement is increasing its efforts to keep cyclists safe. "As a bicyclist, you’re exposed out there to the elements, to the environment," said Deputy Ju Yoo with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. "So, it’s dangerous." The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department recently received a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety to crack down on drivers putting both bicyclists and pedestrians at risk. More than 1,100 people were killed while riding a bike in 2022, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. That’s a number Deputy Yoo hopes to decrease by holding drivers more accountable for their actions with this new intiative. For a complete list of bicycle and traffic safety tips, visit www.riversidesheriff.org. This story was written and reported by Kai Beech.