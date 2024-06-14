Body Cam Video Released For La Quinta Shooting

It all started in the late evening hours in La Quinta, shortly before midnight on Wednesday, April 3rd 2024. That’s when deputies from the Thermal Sheriff Station got a call about an assault with a deadly weapon on Vista Dunes Lane. Once they arrived, the suspect, 23 year old Ramiro Tapia Gonzales, was armed with a knife. After multiple commands, and failing to comply, Gonzales appears to take his eight-inch knife out of his pocket. ‘ That’s when gunfire rang out. Here’s what Sheriff Chad Bianco had to say about the incident.