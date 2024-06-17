News
Artists Reveal Work From Joshua Tree Residency
Artists David Andree and May Parlor have been staying at the Joshua Tree Highlands Artist Residency for the past seven weeks, and Sunday they unveiled their work. Established in 2007, the JTHAR is an artist-centric nonprofit residency that awards international artists time and space with the Joshua Tree landscape. The seven week residencies provide scholarship funds, living accomodations, and studio space. It is open to artists of any medium.
By: Pristine Villarreal
June 17, 2024
