Bighorn Looking To Give Back

Bighorn is looking to give back to the community through its charity grant program. The Bighorn Cares grant is now accepting applications from Coachella Valley non-profits to fund specific new projects and equipment. Developed in 2014, the grant covers a large group of programs, from foster care and military care to disability aid and shelter relief. Applications are due by the end of July 1st. The program has in total gifted 5.4 million dollars through 572 grants.