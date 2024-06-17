DACA 12th Anniversary Rally in Los Angeles

Saturday marked the 12th Anniversary of the Deferred Action For Childhood Arrivals, otherwise known as DACA. To commemorate and to fight for its continued existence, the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights group held a rally at the LA Trade Tech College in Los Angeles. The rally also acts as a protest amid Republican attempts to end the program. Such attempts include former president Donald Trump’s stopping of new applications for the program. The Biden Administration attempted to reopen applications, but was shut down by a Texas court. The administration accepts applications now, but doesn’t process them.