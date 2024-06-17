NBC Palm Springs At The Emmy Awards

Saturday night you may have noticed something different,… Carmela was absent. That’s because that night was the Emmy awards here in the desert and a large group of our team was nominated for their breaking news coverage of Tropical Storm Hilary last August. Tim, Olivia, Tiani, Carmela, Jerry and our news director David Reese all received nominations. Our Carmela Karcher also received a second nomination for a story about a man who got swept away in flood waters.