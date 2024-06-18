DSUSD To Hold Active Shooter Training

The Desert Sands Unified School District and local law enforcement want to advise the public ahead of a large scale training exercise. The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department will be conducting an active shooter exercise at a local DSUSD school tomorrow and Thursday. The training will be held from 5am to 7pm at Colonel Mitchell Paige Middle School. The district sent out an alert in hopes to not alarm the public during the simulation. Alerts have already been sent to summer school attendees at nearby schools.