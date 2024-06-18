LA Schools Ban Cell Phones Starting January 2025

The ban is scheduled to start in January and it will affect more than 500 thousand students from kindergarten through 12th grade. Those in support of this move say cell phones can negatively impact in-person communication, creative thinking, and mental health. Critics of the ban say students should have access to their phones, especially in case of an emergency. Board officials have a few months to update the cell phone policy, which has remained the same since 2011. It will then be presented to the public.