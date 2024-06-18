Stephen Fry and Director Julia Von Heinz Talk to Manny the Movie Guy About “Treasure”

It was such an honor to talk to the multi-hyphenate Stephen Fry – actor, broadcaster, comedian, director, narrator, and author. Currently, he’s starring in Julia Von Heinz’s "Treasure," a feel-good film told on a tragic canvas of the holocaust. Fry strikes an affecting chemistry with co-star Lena Dunham who plays his daughter Ruthie. Together, the father-daughter team embark on a road trip through Poland on a journey that will find them treasures from within themselves. You will laugh, cry, and think. Take a look at my interview with Fry and Von Heinz as they talk about the making of the film. "Treasure" is now out in theaters. Check out our interview below. To see our uncut interviews, click here. https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2024/06/TREASURE-INTERVIEW-NBC-PS.mp4