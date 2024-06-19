Inside the Competitive World of Netflix’s “America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders”

I had really no idea the tenacity needed to be a Dallas Cowboy Cheerleader until I saw the Netflix series. Blood, sweat, and tears combined with having supermodel looks can drive anyone crazy. But you will also be clapping in the end after seeing what they had to go through to be picked as the season’s member of the Dallas Cowboy Cheerleader. I spent some time with Kelli Finglass, DCC director, head choreographer Judy Trammell, veteran DCC Victoria Kalina, and members Reece Weaver and Kelcey Wetterberg to talk about the new series. "America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders" is now available to stream on Netflix. See our interview below. For our complete look at "America’s Sweethearts," click here. https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2024/06/DALLAS-COWBOYS-CHEERLEADERS.mp4