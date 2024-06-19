Palm Springs Shortfest 2024 Spotlight: Short Films to Die For

Two excellent short films are headlining the "Strictly Business" category this Friday at noon at the Palm Springs International Festival of Short Films. Making its California premiere is the mystery-thriller short "Cross My Heart and Hope to Die" from director Sam Manasca. It was an official selection at last year’s Venice Film Festival and is currently making the festival rounds. The film is centered around Mila, a lowly clerk who finds solace with a mysterious man and his constant phone calls. But this could lead to tragedy. Click here for more info on "Cross My Heart and Hope to Die" and to purchase tickets. Another excellent short film also under the "Strictly Business" category is "Primetime Mother" from director Sonny Calvento. "Primetime Mother" is a dramedy infused with magical realism to tell the story of a Filipino mom (Meryll Soriano) who joins an exploitative game show to win money for her sick son. Entertaining and thought-provoking, "Primetime Mother" is about the lengths Filipino moms go through for their family. Take a look below at our interviews with both Manasca and Calvento and click here for "Primetime Mother" tickets. To see our full, uncut interviews with both Manasca and Calvento, click here. https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2024/06/PSIFF-SHORTFEST-2024.mp4