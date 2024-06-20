Coachella Valley Weather Report Thursday June 20, 2024

Welcome to your Coachella Valley weather update by Jerry Steffen. Today, temperatures are slightly above normal for this time of year, ranging from 105°F to 109°F, keeping us just under 110°F. In Palm Springs, expect a sunny high of 107°F, while Indio will see similar conditions with clear skies overnight. Tomorrow, as summer officially kicks in, temperatures will rise further, reaching 110°F or higher across the Coachella Valley, accompanied by a breezy onshore flow. Saturday will be even hotter, with highs between 112°F and 113°F under clear skies. A heat advisory is in effect for the inland empire and parts of San Diego County this weekend, with temperatures expected to exceed 110°F. Today, breezy conditions are noticeable, especially around the San Gorgonio Pass, but these winds will diminish by Friday. Relative humidity remains low, in the teens, continuing into tomorrow before a slight increase on Sunday. Looking ahead to next week, high-pressure systems will strengthen from Tuesday onward, pushing temperatures potentially to 115°F in Palm Springs by mid-week under partly cloudy skies. The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch for the Coachella Valley on Tuesday and Wednesday. To stay updated on the latest weather developments in the Coachella Valley, visit our website or tune in to NBC Palm Springs. I’m Jerry Steffen, keeping you informed with your essential weather forecast.