SoCal Weather Briefing Wednesday June 19, 2024

Clouds are present west of us, from the Inland Empire to the coastline, with light winds. The strongest gusts are at 50 mph in Thousand Palms, while other areas remain under 10 mph. The dry weather pattern will continue for Southern California over the next few days. Today’s forecast includes highs of 103 in Palm Desert and Indio, 104 in Palm Springs and Thousand Palms, 91 in Joshua Tree, and 86 in Banning. Overnight lows will be in the 70s under clear skies. A trough of low pressure will increase winds later today, but temperatures will rise to 105-109 degrees by tomorrow afternoon. Expect highs of 110-114 degrees by Saturday, several degrees above average for this time of year. No red flag warnings are in effect for Southern California, though they are present in Arizona and north of us. Winds will be gusty today around the San Gorgonio Pass and Desert Hot Springs, with sustained winds in the low 20 mph range. Surface moisture will see relative humidity in the teens, dropping to around 10% by Thursday and Friday, with a slight increase expected on Saturday. In the tropics, a potential tropical cyclone in the Bay of Campeche is moving west and could make landfall on the Gulf Coast of Mexico by midnight. It may soon become Tropical Storm Alberto, with current sustained winds at 40 mph. Palm Springs’ seven-day forecast from Comfort Air shows typical highs of 104 today, rising to 107 on Thursday, and exceeding 110 as we close out June. Stay cool and hydrated!