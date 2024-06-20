Thursday’s Tech Tidbits

Dont blink: New record for solving Rubik’s Cube set at 0.3 seconds According to LiveScience.com, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation’s robot has shattered the world record for solving a Rubik’s Cube, completing the puzzle in an astonishing 0.305 seconds. This feat surpasses the previous record of 0.38 seconds, also held by a Mitsubishi robot. The TOKUFASTbot, equipped with a sophisticated color recognition algorithm and a rapid 90-degree rotation mechanism, showcases the rapid advancements in robotics. Despite initial challenges with the Rubik’s Cube’s plastic structure, refinements allowed the robot to achieve this remarkable speed. The video of the record-breaking attempt includes slow-motion replays, enabling viewers to appreciate the robot’s incredible precision and speed.