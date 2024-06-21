Coachella Valley Weather Report Friday June 21, 2024 – First Day of Summer!

Clear Skies and Rising Temperatures in the Coachella Valley Agua Caliente Casino Camp View: A Sunny Forecast The Agua Caliente Casino camp view reveals clear skies over the valley, promising plenty of sunshine this afternoon. Yesterday’s temperatures were quite pleasant, staying below 110°F, with a high of 107°F, close to the seasonal norm of 105°F. However, this respite will be short-lived as temperatures are expected to rise in the coming days. Forecast: Rising Temperatures and High Pressure Today, expect very hot conditions as a high-pressure ridge builds over the Southwest, pushing temperatures above the 110°F mark. The Coachella Valley will experience lots of sunshine with light breezes. Forecasted highs include: – Coachella Valley: 112°F to 113°F – 29 Palms: 109°F – Cabazon: 102°F – Banning: 97°F Overnight lows will be in the upper 70s to around 80°F under clear skies. Weekend Outlook: Increased Heat and Humidity High pressure will strengthen further, keeping temperatures above 110°F through Saturday. Monsoonal moisture will be directed into the Southwest, primarily to our east, but humidity levels will rise, especially on Sunday, making it the stickiest day of the weekend. This combination of high temperatures and humidity will create uncomfortable conditions. Potential for Thunderstorms There is a chance of thunderstorms in the mountains on Sunday afternoon due to atmospheric lift. However, the Coachella Valley is not expected to see surface moisture, with relative humidity around 10% today, increasing over the weekend. Wind Conditions Winds will be gusty, with sustained speeds of 20 mph late Sunday, Monday, and possibly Tuesday. Light breezes will prevail in the Coachella Valley, providing some relief from the heat. Extended Forecast and Heat Advisories Temperatures on Saturday will range from 112°F to 113°F, with similar conditions on Sunday, accompanied by high humidity. Northern areas will see temperatures in the mid-90s, while Cabazon will reach 100°F on Sunday. An excessive heat watch has been expanded and will remain in effect through most of next week, along with a heat advisory for the Inland Empire area. Tropical Weather Update In the tropics, there are watches around the coastline due to an approaching tropical system. Currently, it remains a tropical wave moving westward. While the waters are warm enough for development, dry air is preventing it from reaching tropical depression status. As it approaches Jacksonville, it is unlikely to develop into Tropical Storm Beryl. Comfort Air 7-Day Forecast – Friday: 112°F in Palm Springs – Saturday to Monday: Series of 113°F days – Tuesday and Wednesday: Hottest days expected – Excessive Heat Watch: In effect from Saturday through next week Stay hydrated and take necessary precautions to stay cool during this period of extreme heat. For continuous updates, keep an eye on local weather reports and advisories.