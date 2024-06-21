COD Launches Juvenile Justice Education Initiative

College of the Desert is launching an educational intiative aimed at young adults who have experience with the Juvenile Detention System funded by a $1.5 million grant from the California Community College’s Rising Scholars Network. The program will introduce on-site classes for adults and expand outreach and resources for those with previous incarceration histories. Over a 5 year period, the grant totaling a little over 1.5 million will kickstart the inaugural program on campus starting in Fall 2024.