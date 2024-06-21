College of the Desert New West Valley Campus

In the West Valley, a new College of the Desert Campus is being developed to provide expanded opportunities for students. Located right across the street from Palm Springs High School, COD’s new West Valley Campus should be open for classes by the start of the Fall 2027 semester creating expanded dual enrollment opportunities for PSUSD students, especially those attending Palm Springs High. Having a COD campus right in the center of the Palm Springs Unified District, rather than having to travel to Palm Desert, will provide all district students a wide array of educational and enrichment opportunities much closer to home. This story was written and reported by Joan Boiko.