Shortfest 2024 Weekend Spotlight: Celebrating Authenticity and Diversity

Two excellent short films celebrating authenticity and diversity are waiting for you this weekend at the Palm Springs International Festival of Short Films. First is "Alok" from executive producer Jodie Foster and wife, Alex Hedison, making her directorial debut. The film is an insightful and entertaining profile of Alok Vaid-Menon, the internationally acclaimed, non-binary, author, poet, comedian, and public speaker. "Alok" is playing Saturday at 2:30 pm under the CLOSE-UPS category. Click here to get tickets. And on Sunday at 3:30 pm under the LOCAL SPOTLIGHT category comes "Ascending: South Asian Artists at Coachella 2023." Filmmakers Zoe Malhotra and Meghna Chakraborty give you an all-access pass to Coachella 2023 by highlighting the presence of South Asian artists at the fest such as Ali Sethi, Diljit Dosanjh, Joy Crookes, Charli XCX, Jai Paul and Jai Wolf. As both Malhotra and Chakraborty say, it's a beautiful journey "celebrating the historic moment at Coachella 2023 when six South Asian artists redefined the festival experience and global music landscape." To get tickets to see "Ascending: South Asian Artists at Coachella 2023," click here.