Health
Effective At-Home Fitness Training with David Lyons
Did you know that working out at home is just as effective as working out at the gym? If you implement the proper training methods, here to show us how to use common household items and resistance bands to get the fitness results you’re looking for is fitness expert and National Fitness Hall of Famer, David Lyons. This story was written and reported by Mary Strong.
By: Pristine Villarreal
June 24, 2024
