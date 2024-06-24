Firebirds watch party at Acrisure Arena

The Coachella Valley Firebirds will host a free watch party at Acrisure Arena on Monday, June 24 for Game 6 of the Calder Cup Finals against the Hershey Bears. The Spotlight 29 Casino sponsored event will feature food and drink specials, Calder Cup Finals exclusive merchandise, giveaways and more. No ticket is needed for attending and seating is on a first-come, first-serve basis. Doors open at 3 p.m. PT for a 4 p.m. PT puck drop.