Gamers Descend To Palm Springs For Game-A-Con

Calling all gamers! Game-A-Con happened last weekend in Palm Springs. The weekend was filled with non-stop gaming action, live music, awesome tournaments, meet and greets with influencers, cosplay, and exciting panels. Whether you’re a casual gamer or a hardcore pro, Game-A-Con had something for everyone. Attendees can immerse themselves in the latest game releases, meet industry experts, and connect with fellow gaming enthusiasts. The event runs through Sunday, so plenty of time to grab those controllers and level up!