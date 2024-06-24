Over 100 Mosquitos Test Postive For West Nile Virus

At the beginning of this month, 111 mosquitos have tested positive for West Nile Virus here in the Coachella Valley. Throughout the year the Coachella Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District looks for hot spots where mosquito viruses have been detected. Once they find them, their team responds by treating and inspecting those areas as needed. Deemed the world’s deadliest animal by the US Center For Disease Control and Prevention. If bit by a mosquito carrying the West Nile Virus, symptoms like a fever, headaches, body aches, and more could occur. So officials are asking residents to do what they can to help out the community. This story was written and reported by Tiani Jadulang.