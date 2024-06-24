Palm Springs Equality Wine and Food Festival

If you couldn’t make it to ShortFest last weekend, there’s still plenty coming to Palm Springs. The city’s Equality Wine and Food Fest is this upcoming weekend at Margaritaville. The event includes a winemaker dinner, festival, and Sunday brunch. NBC Palm Springs is proud to be a sponsor of this year’s event with our Olivia Sandusky emcee’ing the event. In addition to great wine, the event also features local restaurants. Our Mark Mester will be there, testing his culinary skills in a cookoff. So join us this weekend!