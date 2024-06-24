Palm Springs International ShortFest

Winners for the festival were announced on Sunday’s Award Brunch. Best of Festival went to Bogota Story, directed by Esteban Pedraza. Best Animated Short went to "The Car That Came Back From The Sea" by Jadwiga Kowalska. And Best Live Action Short over 15 minutes went to Oyu, by Atsushi Hirai. To stay updated on ShortFest Events, you can follow the Palm Springs International Film Festival on social media. The festival ran through to Monday.