Public Safety
Riverside County Deputy Suspected Of Rape Out On 1M Bail
Deputy Alexander Ravy Vanny of Hemet, was arrested and booked into the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning Saturday on suspicion of rape. The deputy made bail and was released on Sunday on $1 million dollars bond. According to Sheriff’s Department on Friday, a woman who worked as an assistant volunteer identified Vanny as her assailant. Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact the special victims unit.
By: Pristine Villarreal
June 24, 2024
