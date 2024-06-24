“The Exorcism” Filmmakers on Movie’s Origin, Palm Springs Conception

First of all, it was such a pleasure to meet Joshua John Miller and M.A. Fortin, the folks behind the 2015 horror comedy "The Final Girls." Now, the dynamic duo is back for "The Exorcism." Joshua John Miller’s dad is Jason Miller who played Father Damien Karras in the 1973 horror classic "The Exorcist." Was that the impetus in making the film? By the way, the movie was conceived in my home of Palm Springs, California! That was spooky fun to know! Take a look at my interview with the writing and life partners, Miller and Fortin, as they take you inside the making of "The Exorcism." "The Exorcism" is now out in theaters. See below for our interview, for our uncut interviews, head over here. https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2024/06/THE-EXORCISM-INTERVIEW-JOSHUA-MA-.mp4