Weezer Coming To Acrisure

Are you ready for a "Voyage To The Blue Planet"? Get ready, because Weezer is coming to Acrisure Arena. A post made on Sunday teased the bands stop at the venue, and today, the band officially announced an October 12th stop in the desert. The tour is billed as a 30th anniversary tour for the band’s first album, which was self-titled, or otherwise known as "The Blue Album". The band plans to play the album in full during the tour which features hits such as "Say It Ain’t So", "Buddy Holly" and "Undone". Tickets go on sale this Friday.