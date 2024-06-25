Agua Caliente July 4th Celebration

NBC Palm Springs is thrilled to announce the 10th Annual Fourth of July Drive-In Fireworks Spectacular, hosted in partnership with Agua Caliente Casinos and the City of Rancho Mirage. This highly anticipated event promises a weekend filled with entertainment, culminating in a breathtaking fireworks display. Throughout the weekend, guests can enjoy a variety of entertainment options, including: – Drink Specials: Refreshing beverages to keep you cool. – Slot Promotions: Exciting opportunities to win big. – Fireworks Display: A stunning show that lights up the night sky. Enhance your fireworks experience by tuning into Mix 100.5 for synchronized music. Inside the casino, enjoy the tunes from 106.9 The Eagle, creating a perfect backdrop for the festivities. Can’t make it to the event? No worries! NBC Palm Springs will broadcast the fireworks live, allowing you to join in the celebration from the comfort of your home. Mark your calendars and join us for a night of spectacular fireworks and fun. We look forward to celebrating the Fourth of July with you!