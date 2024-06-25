Coachella Valley Weather Report – Tuesday June 25

Palm Springs Weather Forecast: Excessive Heat Warning in Effect Palm Springs, CA – The sweltering heat continues to grip Palm Springs and the Coachella Valley, with temperatures soaring well above the seasonal average. Over the past two days, Palm Springs has recorded highs of 115°F, significantly surpassing the typical 106°F for this time of year. Unfortunately, this trend is expected to persist into the foreseeable future. Current Weather Conditions As of today, radar shows no significant activity over Southern California. However, monsoonal moisture is being drawn up primarily over Arizona, placing Palm Springs on the periphery. This will result in increased humidity this afternoon, with temperatures ranging between 110°F and 114°F. While mostly sunny skies are anticipated, there is a slight chance of a high-elevation thunderstorm, although the likelihood remains low. Temperature and Humidity Forecast – Tuesday: Highs of 112°F to 113°F in the Valley, with overnight lows in the 80s. – Wednesday: Similar conditions with highs of 112°F in Palm Springs and 113°F in Indio. Humidity will persist, keeping temperatures above 110°F for most areas in the Valley. – Thursday: Continued excessive heat with temperatures remaining in the same range. An excessive heat warning is in effect through Thursday due to these above-normal temperatures. Looking Ahead Starting Friday, drier air is expected to filter into the Valley, bringing some relief from the humidity. This trend will continue into the weekend, although temperatures will still remain high. Wind and Air Quality Winds will become gusty late today and tomorrow, particularly in wind-prone areas of the Coachella Valley. Sustained winds could reach up to 30 mph around the San Gorgonio Pass late Thursday and Friday. An air quality alert is in effect for the Coachella Valley and most of Southern California through Wednesday morning. 7-Day Comfort Air Forecast While temperatures will remain largely unchanged, the arrival of drier air on Friday will provide some respite from the humidity. The excessive heat warning remains in effect today, tomorrow, and Thursday. Stay hydrated and take necessary precautions to stay cool during this period of extreme heat.