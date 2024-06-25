Desert Living Now – Jay Goncalves of EthicalScaling.com

Jay Goncalves, a partner and pioneer of EthicalScaling.com, joins us on Desert Living to discuss how his personal health crisis led him to co-found a company dedicated to helping business owners build profitable, sustainable, and value-aligned companies. Jay shares insights into the future of online business, emphasizing the importance of client care and certainty in scaling operations. For more information, visit EthicalScaling.com or check out his book, "The Customer Success Manifesto."