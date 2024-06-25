Such a “Treasure” to Talk to Lena Dunham About Heartfelt Movie

Love, love, love Lena Dunham! And from the looks of it, it’s mutual admiration and I’m so, so happy! I first spoke with Dunham for her film "Catherine Called Birdy" starring Bella Ramsey ("The Last of Us"). And now, she’s back, as an actress this time, in Julia Von Heinz’s "Treasure." Dunham stars as the daughter of Stephen Fry’s character. She is an American journalist who travels with his father back to his homeland in Poland. He’s a holocaust survivor and therein lies the crux of the film. Yes, the film is about holocaust but there’s enough levity in it that it will make you laugh as well as cry out loud. "Treasure" is now out in theaters. Take a look at my interview with Dunham below as she takes you behind-the-scenes. Also, she calls me an icon. I’m still pinching myself. Click here to see our uncut "Treasure" interview. https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2024/06/LENA-DUNHAM-TALKS-TREASURE.mp4