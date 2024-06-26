News
Businesses Now Required To Pay Fees For Portable Signs
Walking in Downtown Palm Springs, it’s common to see businesses advertise merchandise and deals through a portable sign. They’re everywhere, but this could change soon. A few weeks ago, Gwendolyn Gatti was approached by the city, informing her that she would need to pay a fee to keep her A-Frame signs out on the sidewalk. This story was written and reported by Tiani Jadulang.
By: Pristine Villarreal
June 26, 2024
