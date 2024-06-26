Low Cost Dog And Cat Clinics This Weekend

The Coachella Animal Network is bringing several organizations together to hold a low-cost dog and cat clinic this Friday and Saturday at the Date Festival Grounds. Spay and neuters are by appointment, and the vaccination and microchipping clinic is being held on Saturday only from 10am to 2pm, for that there is no appointment is necessary. With 4th of July taking place next week, this is an opportunity to get your pets chipped should they get spooked by the fireworks, and get loose. There will also be complementary nail trimming and ear cleaning, along with groups offering pet education. For more information visit www.coachellaanimalnetwork.org.