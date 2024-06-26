Palm Springs Power Night

Grab your peanuts and cracker jacks! Palm Springs Power takes the field on Friday against the Inland Empire Team and it’s NBC Palm Springs Night! We’ll have live reports from the field at 5 and 6 and then you’ll see Tim O’Brien acting as play by play for an inning. He’ll be throwing out the first pitch! We’ll be out there as well with an NBC Booth, so stop by, say hi to the NBC Palm Springs team, and cheer on the Power. First pitch is at 7pm!