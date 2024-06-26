Roadway Construction Continues In Cathedral City

Roadway construction first broke ground in the Panorama neighborhood last week. It’s part of a $730,000 dollar effort to restore streets thats were deeply impacted by Tropical Storm Hilary. Last April, Cathedral City Council made roads a priority in this neighborhood. They decided to begin working on construction as soon as possible, bringing in additional contractors like Hardy and Harper to get the job done. This project covers immediate infrastructure from curbs, to gutters, to sidewalks. This story was written and reported by Tiani Jadulang.