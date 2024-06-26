Young Creators: Turning Middle School Students into Filmmakers

Local filmmaker Christian Sesma took a break from his busy directing career to help middle school students learn the art of filmmaking. Together with his wife Lillian, the two set out on a journey that helped spark creativity among these Palm Springs Unified School District students. Take a look at my interview with Sesma about the Young Creators Student Film Program and their special screening happening this Thursday. https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2024/06/YOUNG-CREATORS-PROGRAM-SESMA.mp4