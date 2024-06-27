Weather
Coachella Valley Weather Report – Thursday June 27
Coachella Valley Weather Update: Heat and Dry Conditions Persist As temperatures soar in the Coachella Valley, residents can expect scorching heat and minimal chances of rain in the coming days. Yesterday, Palm Springs recorded a high of 113°F, well above the seasonal average of 106°F. Today, temperatures are forecasted to exceed 110°F under clear skies, with monsoonal moisture affecting neighboring Arizona but leaving Southern California dry.
By: Erik Newland
June 27, 2024
