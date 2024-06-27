Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) Talk Part 2 of “That ‘90s Show”

I visited the set of "That ‘90s Show" as they prepare for new episodes of the Netflix series. I even spent some time talking to some of the cast members and had some late afternoon coffee chat with Kurtwood Smith aka Red Forman and Debra Jo Rupp aka Kitty Forman. The pair talked about what they thought upon hearing they were returning in the "That" franchise, what we can expect from Part 2, and what they hoped people get after watching the new episodes. "That ‘90s Show" Part 2 is now available to stream on Netflix. See our interview and click here for our complete look at "That ’90s Show." https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2024/06/THAT-90S-SHOW-INTERVIEW.mp4