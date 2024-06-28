Zac Efron and Joey King Talk to Manny the Movie Guy About Netflix’s “A Family Affair”

First of all, let me tell you how much I enjoyed watching Richard LaGravenese’s "A Family Affair" starring Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron, Kathy Bates, and Joey King. Efron is a box-office king here with King as his assistant. But when he falls in love with King’s mother played by Kidman, all hell breaks loose. From the producers of "Anyone But You," "A Family Affair" is funny, sweet, and tender and on-point with its observations about Hollywood. The script by Carrie Solomon is heartfelt and most of the jokes land. And the relationship between Efron and Kidman is believable while King is utterly likeable even if she’s flawed. The soundtrack is fun as well. I spent some time with Efron and King in Beverly Hills to talk about the making of "A Family Affair." "A Family Affair" is now out on Netflix. See our interview below and click here for more "A Family Affair" coverage. https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2024/06/ZAC-EFRON-JOEY-KING-INTERVIEW-A-FAMILY-AFFAIR.mp4