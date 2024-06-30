10th Annual Fireworks Extravaganza at Agua Caliente Casino Rancho Mirage

Independence Day is fast approaching and that means a spectacular fireworks show at Agua Caliente Casino in Rancho Mirage! The 10th annual show is a partnership between Agua Caliente Casino and the city of Rancho Mirage! It’s quickly becoming a desert tradition. You can enjoy it right from the parking lot next to Agua Caliente Casino with the show synchronized to music from 106.9 The Eagle. NBC Palm Springs will be broadcasting the fireworks live so if you can’t make it to Rancho Mirage, we’ll bring the show to you!