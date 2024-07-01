Coachella Valley Weather Report – July 1 2024

Palm Springs is experiencing a significant heatwave, with temperatures soaring to 116°F over the weekend and expected to reach up to 120°F by the Fourth of July. The forecast indicates clear skies and no storm activity for Southern California, while the Four Corner states may see some afternoon thunderstorms. Daily highs will range from 111°F to 115°F under total sunshine, with slight increases expected midweek. The excessive heat warning extends through next Monday, potentially setting new record highs. Breezy onshore winds will offer minimal relief, with gusts up to 20 mph. Stay updated with Comfort Air’s 7-day forecast for the latest temperature trends.