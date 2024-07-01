Community Gathers for Vigil Honoring Fallen Tow Truck Operator Johnny Sofranko

The community came together tonight to honor Johnny Sofranko, a local tow truck operator who tragically lost his life in a hit-and-run accident. The vigil was held at Del Taco on Varner Road at 8:30 PM, followed by a procession of tow truck drivers heading west to Cook at 9:00 PM. Franco was struck near the 10 freeway while assisting a stranded driver about a week ago and later succumbed to his injuries. The police are actively searching for the driver responsible for this heartbreaking incident. If you would like to donate or learn more, please visit Johnny’s GoFundMe page, at https://www.gofundme.com/f/stand-with-johnny-sofranko-in-his-healing-journey