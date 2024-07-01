Firebirds lose fan favorites, gain five new faces

It’s the business and there is no easy way to make it hurt less. In sports, you lose your favorite players to free agency and trades. But the beauty of it, you gain new players to fall in love with and embrace when they succeed for your favorite team. In this case, the Coachella Valley Firebirds. The Firebirds said goodbye to several names on Monday that will be loved in the valley forever. Kole Lind and Cameron Hughes are off to the Lonestar State. Both signing deals with the Dallas Stars organization. Connor Carrick inked a one-year deal with the Edmonton Oilers organization. Devin Shore is headed to the State of Hockey and will join the Minnesota Wild organization and Jimmy Schuldt will head north and join the San Jose Sharks organization. Chris Driedger will get the chance to be on the opening night roster for the defending Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers. The flipside of losing players, you gain new faces that will be a part of a team that has set the bar extremely high. Today, the Seattle Kraken organization inked deals with Nikolas Brouillard, Maxime Lajoie, Brandon Biro, Mitchell Stephens and Ben Meyers. An in-depth look at the new faces to wear the Firebirds sweater to follow.