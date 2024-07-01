Jazz in the Pines: Celebrate the Final Year of the Idyllwild Arts Academy Festival

The Idyllwild Arts Academy invites you to experience the magic of "Jazz in the Pines" tonight at 6 PM. This special music concert, held at the Idyllwild Arts Academy Festival, features live performances by renowned artists and talented students. As the festival celebrates its 30th and final year, it promises an unforgettable evening of jazz under the stars. The festival runs through July 13th, and tickets and passes are available at https://idyllwildarts.org/