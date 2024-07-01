Local & Community
Scottish Homeowner Discovers Massive Bee Infestation in Ceiling
In Scotland, a homeowner discovered a massive bee infestation in their ceiling after his children reported hearing buzzing noises at night. Experts found approximately 180,000 bees and safely transferred three colonies. These bees are now under monitoring and could potentially be used for honey production once they are healthy. This unexpected find highlights the importance of addressing unusual household noises promptly.
By: Erik Newland
July 1, 2024
