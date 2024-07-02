ABC Recovery Center Expands Residential Services with $27 Million Grant

ABC Recovery Center is set to significantly expand its residential services capacity, increasing from 75 to 195 licensed beds. This ambitious project is funded by a $27 million grant and will commence in July this year. The expansion aims to address critical needs in substance use and mental health treatment within the Coachella Valley. The new development will take place on a six-acre commercial property adjacent to the current facility. The expanded center will feature offices, recreation areas, and a full-sized kitchen. ABC Recovery Center is the sole provider of dual diagnosis treatment in the region, serving Medicaid and justice referral populations.