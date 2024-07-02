Amazon Partners with Find Food Bank to Combat Hunger in Coachella Valley

Amazon is joining forces with Find Food Bank to tackle food insecurity in the Coachella Valley. The tech giant is not only leveraging its logistical capabilities but also making a significant financial contribution to the cause. With one in six local residents facing food insecurity, Amazon’s support is crucial. The company is collecting food across its regional operations and aims to deliver up to 180,000 meals. This marks the third consecutive year of Amazon’s partnership with Find Food Bank, helping to meet community food drive goals and provide essential support to those in need. This morning, Find Food Bank’s CEO, Debbie Espinosa, accepted a $45,000 donation from Amazon.