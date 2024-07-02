Cathedral City Police Release Disturbing Footage of Officer-Involved Shooting

The Cathedral City Police Department has released new footage today of an officer-involved shooting that occurred in June of last year. The video, which may be disturbing to some viewers, shows a tense encounter between Officer Peter Shubin and suspect Benjamin Cohen. In the footage, Cohen appears to draw a weapon at Officer Shubin while inside a vehicle. A still image from the video clearly shows an object behind the windshield. Moments later, Officer Shubin, a seven-year veteran of the department, exits his vehicle and fires another round. Commands can be heard instructing Cohen to put up his hands multiple times. Cohen, who was shot, eventually surrendered inside the vehicle. Officers recovered a loaded Smith and Wesson firearm with 10 rounds from Cohen’s possession. The incident began in the Shadow Crest neighborhood on June 16th of last year, around 1:41 PM. A resident called 911 reporting a gunshot fired into her home. The 911 call captures the moment she realized her window had been shattered by a bullet. Benjamin Cohen has since recovered from the shooting and faces several charges, including the attempted murder of a peace officer. He is scheduled to appear in court on July 24th. The Cathedral City Police Department has not yet responded to requests for comment regarding the incident and the released footage.